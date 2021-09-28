Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor talks with officials during the second half of Saturday s game with The Illinois fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) are heavy 21-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the UNLV Rebels (0-4). A total of 56 points has been set for this game.

Odds for UTSA vs. UNLV

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -21 56

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 56 points just twice this year.

UNLV's games have gone over 56 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 0.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.3 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 61.0, 5.0 points above Saturday's total of 56.

The 56 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 55.8 average total in Rebels games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 4-0-0 this season.

This season, the Roadrunners won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 21 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Roadrunners average 37.3 points per game, comparable to the 39.5 per outing the Rebels give up.

The Roadrunners average 443.8 yards per game, 28.0 fewer yards than the 471.8 the Rebels allow per outing.

The Roadrunners have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have six takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

This year, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 21 points or more.

UNLV's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Rebels average just 1.2 more points per game (19.0) than the Roadrunners allow (17.8).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.8 points.

The Rebels average 264.3 yards per game, only 19.5 fewer than the 283.8 the Roadrunners give up.

In games that UNLV totals more than 283.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year the Rebels have four turnovers, three fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (7).

Season Stats