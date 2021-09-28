The UConn Huskies (0-5) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3). This game has an over/under of 51.5 points.
Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points only twice this year.
- UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 24.8 points higher than the combined 26.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 78.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 26.9 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
- Commodores games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread once this season.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Commodores put up 12.5 points per game, 29.1 fewer than the Huskies give up per matchup (41.6).
- The Commodores average 179.3 fewer yards per game (284.5) than the Huskies give up per contest (463.8).
- This year, the Commodores have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (4).
UConn Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UConn has two wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This season the Huskies average 22.6 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Commodores give up (36.8).
- The Huskies collect 208.7 fewer yards per game (219.6) than the Commodores allow (428.3).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Commodores' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Vanderbilt
|Stats
|UConn
12.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.2
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
41.6
284.5
Avg. Total Yards
219.6
428.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.8
8
Giveaways
8
2
Takeaways
4