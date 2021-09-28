Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Patrick Smith (42) runs the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-5) are facing tough odds as 14.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3). This game has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -14.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points only twice this year.

UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 24.8 points higher than the combined 26.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 78.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 26.9 more than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

Commodores games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 0.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread once this season.

Vanderbilt's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Commodores put up 12.5 points per game, 29.1 fewer than the Huskies give up per matchup (41.6).

The Commodores average 179.3 fewer yards per game (284.5) than the Huskies give up per contest (463.8).

This year, the Commodores have turned the ball over eight times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (4).

UConn Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UConn has two wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the Huskies average 22.6 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Commodores give up (36.8).

The Huskies collect 208.7 fewer yards per game (219.6) than the Commodores allow (428.3).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over eight times, six more than the Commodores' takeaways (2).

