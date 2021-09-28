Sep 24, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 0-0 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Truist Field. Louisville is a 6.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is set at 61.5.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -6.5 61.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in a game this year.

Louisville's games have gone over 61.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 9.1 points lower than the two team's combined 70.6 points per game average.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 61.5 total in this contest.

Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 63.5 points, two more than the set total in this contest.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 3-1-0 this year.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

The Demon Deacons average 12.8 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinals give up (26).

Wake Forest is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 26 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 430.5 yards per game, just 12.2 more than the 418.3 the Cardinals give up per matchup.

In games that Wake Forest amasses more than 418.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Cardinals have forced (5).

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Cardinals put up 17.5 more points per game (31.8) than the Demon Deacons give up (14.3).

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.

The Cardinals rack up 65.2 more yards per game (423) than the Demon Deacons allow (357.8).

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 357.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats