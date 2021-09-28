Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs past Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Washington Football Team (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. This game has an over/under of 48.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Falcons

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -1.5 48.5

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined for 48.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.3, is 10.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 13.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 44.2, 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 49.2 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington is winless against the spread this season.

The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Football Team average 22.3 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (31.3).

The Football Team rack up 55.0 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons allow per contest (373.7).

The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has covered the spread once this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Football Team allow (30.7).

The Falcons average 301.3 yards per game, 130.7 fewer yards than the 432.0 the Football Team allow.

This year the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Home and road insights

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

The average total in Falcons home games this season is 48.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Football Team away games this season average 45.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.