The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Washington Football Team (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. This game has an over/under of 48.5 points.
Odds for Washington vs. Falcons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-1.5
48.5
Over/under insights
- Washington and its opponents have combined for 48.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
- Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.3, is 10.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 13.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Football Team games this season is 44.2, 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's total of 48.5.
- The 48.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 49.2 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington is winless against the spread this season.
- The Football Team have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Football Team average 22.3 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (31.3).
- The Football Team rack up 55.0 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons allow per contest (373.7).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has covered the spread once this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Falcons average 14.7 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Football Team allow (30.7).
- The Falcons average 301.3 yards per game, 130.7 fewer yards than the 432.0 the Football Team allow.
- This year the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
- The average total in Falcons home games this season is 48.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.
- Football Team away games this season average 45.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
