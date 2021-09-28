Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) celebrates after a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 foes square off when the Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is 56.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -2.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points only twice this season.

Washington and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 56 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 63.3 points per game average.

The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 64.1, 8.1 points above Saturday's total of 56.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 4.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Beavers rack up 20.5 more points per game (38.3) than the Huskies allow (17.8).

Oregon State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.8 points.

The Beavers rack up 137.5 more yards per game (473.5) than the Huskies give up per contest (336.0).

When Oregon State piles up more than 336.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Beavers have five giveaways this season, while the Huskies have six takeaways .

Washington Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

This season, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Huskies score 4.0 more points per game (25.0) than the Beavers give up (21.0).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Huskies collect 20.0 more yards per game (389.5) than the Beavers allow per contest (369.5).

This year the Huskies have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (9).

Season Stats