Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 20th-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 25th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Mountaineers are favored by 7 points in the contest. The point total is set at 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -7 56

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 56 points or more only once this season.

In 75% of Texas Tech's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.3, is 15.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 50.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.7 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Mountaineers score 32.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per matchup the Red Raiders give up.

The Mountaineers rack up just 12.3 fewer yards per game (365.5), than the Red Raiders give up per outing (377.8).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for West Virginia at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this season.

The Red Raiders have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Red Raiders put up 22.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (16.8).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.

The Red Raiders average 152.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (308.3).

Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 308.3 yards.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over eight times, five more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats