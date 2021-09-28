Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-1, 0-0 MAC) visit the Buffalo Bulls (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at UB Stadium. Western Michigan is favored by 6.5 points. The point total is 59 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Buffalo

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -6.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 59 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 1.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.9 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61, two points more than Saturday's total of 59.

The 59 total in this game is 4.7 points above the 54.3 average total in Bulls games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Broncos score 27.3 points per game, three more than the Bulls surrender per outing (24.3).

When Western Michigan scores more than 24.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos average 24.5 more yards per game (397) than the Bulls give up per contest (372.5).

When Western Michigan totals over 372.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Bulls have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulls score 10.2 more points per game (33) than the Broncos allow (22.8).

Buffalo is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Bulls collect 104 more yards per game (408.3) than the Broncos give up (304.3).

In games that Buffalo churns out over 304.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats