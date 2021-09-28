Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) tosss the ball to running back Chez Mellusi (6) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211848djp

Oddsmakers expect a close contest when the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Camp Randall Stadium. Michigan is favored by 1 point. This game has an over/under of 43.5 points.

Odds for Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -1 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points only two times this year.

Wisconsin's games have gone over 43.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 59.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points above the 33.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 54.9, 11.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 49 PPG average total in Badgers games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolverines have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Wolverines score 40.3 points per game, 19.0 more than the Badgers allow per outing (21.3).

Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Wolverines rack up 244.5 more yards per game (454.8) than the Badgers give up per outing (210.3).

Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 210.3 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over zero times this season, two fewer than the Badgers have forced (2).

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

So far this year Wisconsin has one win against the spread.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Badgers average 7.2 more points per game (19) than the Wolverines surrender (11.8).

Wisconsin is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 11.8 points.

The Badgers collect 94.2 more yards per game (399) than the Wolverines allow (304.8).

In games that Wisconsin amasses more than 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Badgers have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Wolverines' takeaways (3).

Season Stats