Oddsmakers expect a close contest when the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Camp Randall Stadium. Michigan is favored by 1 point. This game has an over/under of 43.5 points.
Odds for Michigan vs. Wisconsin
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points only two times this year.
- Wisconsin's games have gone over 43.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 15.8 points lower than the two team's combined 59.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.4 points above the 33.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 54.9, 11.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The 49 PPG average total in Badgers games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolverines have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Wolverines score 40.3 points per game, 19.0 more than the Badgers allow per outing (21.3).
- Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 244.5 more yards per game (454.8) than the Badgers give up per outing (210.3).
- Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 210.3 yards.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over zero times this season, two fewer than the Badgers have forced (2).
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- So far this year Wisconsin has one win against the spread.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This season the Badgers average 7.2 more points per game (19) than the Wolverines surrender (11.8).
- Wisconsin is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 11.8 points.
- The Badgers collect 94.2 more yards per game (399) than the Wolverines allow (304.8).
- In games that Wisconsin amasses more than 304.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Badgers have turned the ball over nine times, six more than the Wolverines' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Wisconsin
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
19
11.8
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
454.8
Avg. Total Yards
399
304.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
210.3
0
Giveaways
9
3
Takeaways
2