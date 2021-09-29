Air Force vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Zyon Gilbert (24) and linebacker Caliph Brice (9) as linebacker Noah Bush (51) defends in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked run defense will host the Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) and the first-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Lobos are 10.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 46.5 is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. New Mexico

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -10.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points only one time this season.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 5.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 2.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 6.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has covered the spread twice this season.

Air Force's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons put up 33.5 points per game, 9.5 more than the Lobos surrender per matchup (24.0).

When Air Force records more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons collect 118.5 more yards per game (444.8) than the Lobos give up per contest (326.3).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 326.3 yards.

The Falcons have two giveaways this season, while the Lobos have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this year.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Lobos average 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Falcons allow.

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Lobos average only 18.8 more yards per game (319.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (300.5).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 300.5 yards.

This year the Lobos have turned the ball over four times, while the Falcons have forced 4 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats