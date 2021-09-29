Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) runs the ball against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ole Miss is a 14.5-point underdog. A total of 79.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -14.5 79.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 79.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 19.7 points lower than the two team's combined 99.2 points per game average.

The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 41.3 fewer than the 79.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 60.3, 19.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 79.5 .

The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 6.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 25.8 more points per game (46.5) than the Rebels allow (20.7).

Alabama is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.7 points.

The Crimson Tide average 463.8 yards per game, 119.1 more yards than the 344.7 the Rebels allow per matchup.

In games that Alabama totals more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Rebels have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered the spread two times this year.

The Rebels put up 52.7 points per game, 35.2 more than the Crimson Tide allow (17.5).

When Ole Miss records more than 17.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rebels collect 635.3 yards per game, 351.8 more yards than the 283.5 the Crimson Tide allow.

When Ole Miss churns out over 283.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rebels have two giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have seven takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats