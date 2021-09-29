Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Georgia State Panthers (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium. The total is 55.5 points for this game.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia State

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -10 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 55.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

Georgia State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.6 points per game, 4.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.3 points per game, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.3 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has covered the spread twice this year.

This season, the Mountaineers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Mountaineers put up 3.5 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Panthers give up (36.3).

The Mountaineers collect 61.8 more yards per game (476.3) than the Panthers give up per outing (414.5).

When Appalachian State totals over 414.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This year, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Georgia State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in four opportunities (75%).

This year the Panthers score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.0).

The Panthers rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Mountaineers give up (361.0).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 361.0 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (4).

