Sep 25, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) runs with the ball against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights (4-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3). The game has an over/under of 47.5 points.

Odds for Army vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Army -7.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in three of four games this season.

Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.0, 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 8.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

So far this year Army has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Black Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year, the Black Knights put up 6.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Cardinals allow (33.0).

Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.0 points.

The Black Knights average 23.0 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (438.0).

The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinals have two takeaways .

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has not covered the spread yet this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals average just 2.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Black Knights give up (19.0).

The Cardinals rack up 317.8 yards per game, 40.0 more yards than the 277.8 the Black Knights allow.

Ball State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 277.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats