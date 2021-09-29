The Army Black Knights (4-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3). The game has an over/under of 47.5 points.
Odds for Army vs. Ball State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Army
-7.5
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 50.0, 2.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 55.8 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 8.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- So far this year Army has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Black Knights have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- This year, the Black Knights put up 6.0 more points per game (39.0) than the Cardinals allow (33.0).
- Army is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.0 points.
- The Black Knights average 23.0 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (438.0).
- The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinals have two takeaways .
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has not covered the spread yet this season.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- Ball State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals average just 2.0 fewer points per game (17.0) than the Black Knights give up (19.0).
- The Cardinals rack up 317.8 yards per game, 40.0 more yards than the 277.8 the Black Knights allow.
- Ball State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 277.8 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Black Knights have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Ball State
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
17.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.0
415.0
Avg. Total Yards
317.8
277.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438.0
1
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
2