MWC opponents square off when the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 for this game.
Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Boise State
-6.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Nevada has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 2.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 19.5 points more than the 40 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- In Boise State's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Broncos put up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack surrender (21.7).
- Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Broncos average 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (337.0).
- Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 337.0 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
- Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos allow (420.0).
- This season the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Nevada
33.0
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
430.0
420.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.0
5
Giveaways
2
12
Takeaways
3