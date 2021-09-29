Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Andy Avalos reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents square off when the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. Nevada

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -6.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Nevada has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 2.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 19.5 points more than the 40 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 3.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Broncos put up 11.3 more points per game (33.0) than the Wolf Pack surrender (21.7).

Boise State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Broncos average 33.5 more yards per game (370.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (337.0).

Boise State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 337.0 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 11.0 more points per game (29.3) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

Nevada is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up only 10.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Broncos allow (420.0).

This season the Wolf Pack have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats