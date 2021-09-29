Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Houston Texans (1-2) are overwhelming 16.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (2-1). The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Texans

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bills -16.5 47.5

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just one time this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 6.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bills games have an average total of 47.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5 total in this game is 2.0 points above the 45.5 average total in Texans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

So far this year Buffalo has two wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills put up 31.3 points per game, six more than the Texans allow per outing (25.3).

Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Bills average 388.7 yards per game, just three more than the 385.7 the Texans give up per contest.

This year, the Bills have three turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (5).

Texans stats and trends

Thus far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Texans average 22.3 points per game, 7.6 more than the Bills give up (14.7).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.

The Texans rack up 62 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow per matchup (252.7).

In games that Houston piles up more than 252.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Texans have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bills have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Bills home games average 46.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

This season, Texans away games average 48.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

