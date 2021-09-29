The Houston Texans (1-2) are overwhelming 16.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (2-1). The over/under is 47.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Bills vs. Texans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bills
-16.5
47.5
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just one time this season.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 6.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bills games have an average total of 47.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.5 total in this game is 2.0 points above the 45.5 average total in Texans games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- So far this year Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bills put up 31.3 points per game, six more than the Texans allow per outing (25.3).
- Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Bills average 388.7 yards per game, just three more than the 385.7 the Texans give up per contest.
- This year, the Bills have three turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (5).
Texans stats and trends
- Thus far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Texans average 22.3 points per game, 7.6 more than the Bills give up (14.7).
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14.7 points.
- The Texans rack up 62 more yards per game (314.7) than the Bills allow per matchup (252.7).
- In games that Houston piles up more than 252.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Texans have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bills have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- This season, Bills home games average 46.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- This season, Texans away games average 48.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
