The No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) are 9-point favorites on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (3-1). The point total is 61.5.
Odds for BYU vs. Utah State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-9
61.5
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.
- Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.
- Friday's total is two points higher than the combined 59.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 60.5 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year BYU has two wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- BYU's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Cougars average just 1.8 fewer points per game (28) than the Aggies allow (29.8).
- The Cougars rack up 78 fewer yards per game (385) than the Aggies give up per matchup (463).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (6).
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State has three wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Aggies average 12.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars allow (19.3).
- Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
- The Aggies average 143.5 more yards per game (533.3) than the Cougars allow (389.8).
- In games that Utah State picks up over 389.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Utah State
28
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
385
Avg. Total Yards
533.3
389.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463
2
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
6