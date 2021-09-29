BYU vs. Utah State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) are 9-point favorites on Friday, October 1, 2021 against the Utah State Aggies (3-1). The point total is 61.5.

Odds for BYU vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total BYU -9 61.5

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have combined for 61.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is two points higher than the combined 59.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 49.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 60.5 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year BYU has two wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

BYU's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Cougars average just 1.8 fewer points per game (28) than the Aggies allow (29.8).

The Cougars rack up 78 fewer yards per game (385) than the Aggies give up per matchup (463).

The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (6).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in three chances).

Utah State's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Aggies average 12.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Cougars allow (19.3).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Aggies average 143.5 more yards per game (533.3) than the Cougars allow (389.8).

In games that Utah State picks up over 389.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over seven times, one fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (8).

