Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; California Golden Bears running back Damien Moore (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup with the California Golden Bears (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. The point total is set at 52.5 for the game.

Odds for Cal vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Cal -7.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in three of four games this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 0.2 points higher than the combined 52.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 6.6 points fewer than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Bears games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 8.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

So far this season Cal has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cal has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.8) than the Cougars surrender (29.8).

Cal is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.8 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 26.5 more yards per game (440.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (414.3).

When Cal piles up more than 414.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over five times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (10).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Washington State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the Cougars average 5.8 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Golden Bears allow (29.3).

The Cougars rack up 61.2 fewer yards per game (354.8) than the Golden Bears allow per matchup (416.0).

This season the Cougars have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (4).

Season Stats