The Detroit Lions (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. Chicago is a 3-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 42 in this matchup.
Odds for Bears vs. Lions
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bears
-3
42
Over/under insights
- Chicago and its opponents have scored at least 42 points or more just one time this season.
- Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 35.6 points per game, 6.4 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 15.4 points lower than the 57.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Bears games this season is 45.3, 3.3 points above Sunday's total of 42.
- The 48.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has covered the spread one time this season.
- Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bears put up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions give up (31.7).
- The Bears average 192.3 fewer yards per game (191.7) than the Lions allow per outing (384).
- The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Lions have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Lions put up 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).
- The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353) than the Bears allow per matchup (350.7).
- The Lions have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Bears home games this season average 44.5 total points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
- This season, Lions away games average 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).
