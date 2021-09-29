Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) comes off the field after tumbling out of bounds on a run in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Soldier Field. Chicago is a 3-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 42 in this matchup.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bears -3 42

Over/under insights

Chicago and its opponents have scored at least 42 points or more just one time this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 35.6 points per game, 6.4 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15.4 points lower than the 57.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Bears games this season is 45.3, 3.3 points above Sunday's total of 42.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has covered the spread one time this season.

Chicago's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bears put up 18.4 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Lions give up (31.7).

The Bears average 192.3 fewer yards per game (191.7) than the Lions allow per outing (384).

The Bears have turned the ball over three times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (4).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has covered the spread twice this season.

The Lions have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Lions put up 3.4 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bears surrender (25.7).

The Lions collect only 2.3 more yards per game (353) than the Bears allow per matchup (350.7).

The Lions have three giveaways this season, while the Bears have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

Bears home games this season average 44.5 total points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

This season, Lions away games average 49.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (42).

