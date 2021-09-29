Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrates after taking a knee to run the clock out on a win in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The Bearcats won 38-24. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football

Oddsmakers project a tight game when the No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The total for this game has been set at 50.5 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -2.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Notre Dame's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 78.3 points per game, 27.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 50.8 points per game in 2021, 0.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Bearcats have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Bearcats rack up 19.7 more points per game (43.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (23.3).

Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Bearcats collect 56.0 more yards per game (420.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (364.3).

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Irish have forced (11).

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

So far this season Notre Dame has two wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Notre Dame's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year the Fighting Irish rack up 20.3 more points per game (35.3) than the Bearcats give up (15.0).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 67.6 more yards per game (366.3) than the Bearcats allow per contest (298.7).

When Notre Dame piles up over 298.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Fighting Irish have five turnovers, four fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (9).

Season Stats