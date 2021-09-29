Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes the game in the fourth quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

Oddsmakers expect the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The over/under is set at 46 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jaguars

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Bengals -7.5 46

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 46 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in two games this season.

Thursday's total is 5.6 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 48.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 46 total in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 44.7 points this season, 1.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Bengals average 7.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Jaguars allow (30.3).

The Bengals collect 294 yards per game, 124 fewer yards than the 418 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five times this season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is winless against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Jaguars score just 0.3 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Bengals surrender (18).

When Jacksonville scores more than 18 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars average 315 yards per game, only two fewer than the 317 the Bengals give up.

In games that Jacksonville churns out over 317 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (4).

Home and road insights

Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (46).

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.