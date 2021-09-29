Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) talks to an official during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their fifth-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Boston College Eagles (4-0, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 15 scoring offense in the country, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Tigers are heavily favored by 15.5 points in the game. The total has been set at 46.5 points for this game.

Odds for Clemson vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -15.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points only two times this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 16.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.3 points per game, 18.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 51.9, 5.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 10.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Tigers put up 5.5 more points per game (21.8) than the Eagles allow (16.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Tigers rack up only 7.0 more yards per game (295.5), than the Eagles give up per contest (288.5).

The Tigers have six giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Boston College has two wins against the spread.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Eagles put up 29.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers give up (12.0).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 12.0 points.

The Eagles average 416.8 yards per game, 120.3 more yards than the 296.5 the Tigers give up.

When Boston College churns out over 296.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have four takeaways .

Season Stats