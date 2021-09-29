The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) are just 2-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The game has a point total set at 52.
Odds for Browns vs. Vikings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Browns
-2
52
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have scored at least 52 points just two times this year.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is six points greater than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.
- The 52 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Vikings games this season.
Browns stats and trends
- So far this year Cleveland has two wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Browns average 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 26 per matchup the Vikings allow.
- When Cleveland puts up more than 26 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Browns average only 0.3 more yards per game (410) than the Vikings give up per matchup (409.7).
- When Cleveland totals more than 409.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (2).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This year, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Vikings score nine more points per game (29) than the Browns surrender (20).
- Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 20 points.
- The Vikings average 176.3 more yards per game (425) than the Browns allow per outing (248.7).
- When Minnesota amasses over 248.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Browns have forced turnovers (2).
Home and road insights
- Vikings home games this season average 54.0 total points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (52).
- This season, Browns away games average 54.5 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52).
