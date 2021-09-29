Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) are just 2-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The game has a point total set at 52.

Odds for Browns vs. Vikings

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Browns -2 52

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have scored at least 52 points just two times this year.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is six points greater than the 46 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Browns games this season is 49.2, 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.

The 52 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Vikings games this season.

Browns stats and trends

So far this year Cleveland has two wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Browns average 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 26 per matchup the Vikings allow.

When Cleveland puts up more than 26 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Browns average only 0.3 more yards per game (410) than the Vikings give up per matchup (409.7).

When Cleveland totals more than 409.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (2).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This year, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Vikings score nine more points per game (29) than the Browns surrender (20).

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team records more than 20 points.

The Vikings average 176.3 more yards per game (425) than the Browns allow per outing (248.7).

When Minnesota amasses over 248.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Browns have forced turnovers (2).

Home and road insights

Vikings home games this season average 54.0 total points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (52).

This season, Browns away games average 54.5 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.