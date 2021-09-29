The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 34.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup with the No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brooks Stadium. The game has a 57-point over/under.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Coastal Carolina
-34.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Coastal Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.
- UL Monroe and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 57 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to score 62.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 18.3 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.8, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The 52.2 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina has covered the spread twice this season.
- This season, the Chanticleers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 34.5 points or more.
- Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Chanticleers put up 45.5 points per game, 22.8 more than the Warhawks give up per outing (22.7).
- Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.7 points.
- The Chanticleers rack up 112.3 more yards per game (518.0) than the Warhawks allow per matchup (405.7).
- Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 405.7 yards.
- The Chanticleers have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Warhawks have forced (7).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this season.
- UL Monroe's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- The Warhawks average 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 16.0 the Chanticleers surrender.
- The Warhawks collect 94.8 fewer yards per game (209.0) than the Chanticleers allow per matchup (303.8).
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (0) this season.
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|UL Monroe
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.0
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
518.0
Avg. Total Yards
209.0
303.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
2
Giveaways
1
0
Takeaways
7