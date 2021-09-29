Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 34.5-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup with the No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brooks Stadium. The game has a 57-point over/under.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -34.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

UL Monroe and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 57 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.5 points per game, 5.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 18.3 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.8, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has covered the spread twice this season.

This season, the Chanticleers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 34.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Chanticleers put up 45.5 points per game, 22.8 more than the Warhawks give up per outing (22.7).

Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 22.7 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 112.3 more yards per game (518.0) than the Warhawks allow per matchup (405.7).

Coastal Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 405.7 yards.

The Chanticleers have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Warhawks have forced (7).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has covered the spread twice this season.

UL Monroe's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Warhawks average 17.0 points per game, comparable to the 16.0 the Chanticleers surrender.

The Warhawks collect 94.8 fewer yards per game (209.0) than the Chanticleers allow per matchup (303.8).

The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Season Stats