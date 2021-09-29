Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The top teams from opposing divisions meet when the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-1) hit the field as a 5-point favorite against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The game's point total is 50.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -5 50.5

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 2.5 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cowboys rack up 20 more points per game (30) than the Panthers allow (10).

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 10 points.

The Cowboys average 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (191).

Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 191 yards.

The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Panthers have three takeaways.

Panthers stats and trends

Thus far this year Carolina is unbeaten against the spread.

Carolina's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This season the Panthers score per game (23) than the Cowboys surrender (23).

When Carolina scores more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers collect just 11.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (402).

The Panthers have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This season, Panthers away games average 43.0 points, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

