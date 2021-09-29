The top teams from opposing divisions meet when the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-1) hit the field as a 5-point favorite against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The game's point total is 50.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Panthers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-5
50.5
Over/under insights
- Dallas and its opponents have combined for 50.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- Carolina has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 2.5 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cowboys stats and trends
- In Dallas' three games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cowboys rack up 20 more points per game (30) than the Panthers allow (10).
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 10 points.
- The Cowboys average 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (191).
- Dallas is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 191 yards.
- The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Panthers have three takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Panthers.
Panthers stats and trends
- Thus far this year Carolina is unbeaten against the spread.
- Carolina's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This season the Panthers score per game (23) than the Cowboys surrender (23).
- When Carolina scores more than 23 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Panthers collect just 11.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (402).
- The Panthers have two giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways.
Home and road insights
- This season, Cowboys home games average 51.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5-point underdogs or more on the road.
- This season, Panthers away games average 43.0 points, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.