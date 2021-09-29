\Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is only 1.5-point favorite in the contest. The game has a 44.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -1.5 44.5

Over/under insights

Denver has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in a game this season.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.6 points per game average.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played three games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have won against the spread in each of their three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Broncos rack up three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens allow (28.3).

The Broncos average 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens give up per matchup.

When Denver churns out over 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Ravens.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Ravens rack up 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos give up (8.7).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 8.7 points.

The Ravens average 203 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per outing (221.7).

When Baltimore amasses more than 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Ravens have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, Broncos home games average 41.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Ravens away games this season average 50.5 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.