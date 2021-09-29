The Denver Broncos (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is only 1.5-point favorite in the contest. The game has a 44.5-point over/under.
Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Broncos
-1.5
44.5
Over/under insights
- Denver has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in a game this season.
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.6 points per game average.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Broncos stats and trends
- Denver has played three games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos have won against the spread in each of their three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Denver's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
- This year, the Broncos rack up three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens allow (28.3).
- The Broncos average 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens give up per matchup.
- When Denver churns out over 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Ravens rack up 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos give up (8.7).
- Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 8.7 points.
- The Ravens average 203 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per outing (221.7).
- When Baltimore amasses more than 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Ravens have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced 5 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This season, Broncos home games average 41.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
- Ravens away games this season average 50.5 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
