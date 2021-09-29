September 29, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

\Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is only 1.5-point favorite in the contest. The game has a 44.5-point over/under.

Odds for Broncos vs. Ravens

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs Ravens Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Broncos

-1.5

44.5

Over/under insights

  • Denver has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in a game this season.
  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 52.6 points per game average.
  • The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.5 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 51.5 PPG average total in Ravens games this season is 7.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

  • Denver has played three games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos have won against the spread in each of their three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.
  • This year, the Broncos rack up three fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens allow (28.3).
  • The Broncos average 387.3 yards per game, only 6.4 fewer than the 393.7 the Ravens give up per matchup.
  • When Denver churns out over 393.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).
Ravens stats and trends

  • Baltimore has one win against the spread in three games this year.
  • This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
  • This year the Ravens rack up 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos give up (8.7).
  • Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 8.7 points.
  • The Ravens average 203 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per outing (221.7).
  • When Baltimore amasses more than 221.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over five times, while the Broncos have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This season, Broncos home games average 41.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Ravens away games this season average 50.5 total points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

