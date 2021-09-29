Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Samson Evans (22) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive game between MAC rivals when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 60.5.

Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Northern Illinois -2.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just two times this year.

Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 4.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.5 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games have an average total of 54.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Huskies rack up 4.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Eagles give up (24.5).

Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.5 points.

The Huskies rack up just 17.2 fewer yards per game (389.8) than the Eagles give up per outing (407.0).

When Northern Illinois piles up over 407.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (6).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Eagles rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies surrender (37.0).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.0 points.

The Eagles collect 53.0 fewer yards per game (377.0) than the Huskies allow per matchup (430.0).

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 430.0 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (3) this season.

