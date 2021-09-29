Oddsmakers project a competitive game between MAC rivals when the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-2, 0-0 MAC) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-1, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Eastern Michigan is a 2.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 60.5.
Odds for Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Illinois
-2.5
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just two times this year.
- Eastern Michigan's games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 4.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.5 points per game, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Huskies games have an average total of 54.6 points this season, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 57.0 average total in Eagles games this season.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Northern Illinois has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Huskies rack up 4.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Eagles give up (24.5).
- Northern Illinois is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.5 points.
- The Huskies rack up just 17.2 fewer yards per game (389.8) than the Eagles give up per outing (407.0).
- When Northern Illinois piles up over 407.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (6).
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- So far this season Eastern Michigan has one win against the spread.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Eagles rack up just 1.2 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Huskies surrender (37.0).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.0 points.
- The Eagles collect 53.0 fewer yards per game (377.0) than the Huskies allow per matchup (430.0).
- Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 430.0 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Northern Illinois
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
29.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.8
37.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
389.8
Avg. Total Yards
377.0
430.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.0
7
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
6