Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) runs through the tackle of Air Force Falcons cornerback David Eure (33) in the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 10.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at FAU Stadium. The game's point total is set at 51.5.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Total Florida Atlantic -10.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.3 points per game average.

The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Owls games this season is 51.6, 0.1 points more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 55.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Owls have been favored by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Owls average 26.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Panthers give up per outing (29.5).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 29.5 points, it is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls average 37.5 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Panthers give up per matchup (452.5).

In games that Florida Atlantic churns out more than 452.5 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

Florida International's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Panthers rack up 6.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Owls give up (21.5).

When Florida International scores more than 21.5 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 28.5 more yards per game (419.3) than the Owls allow per contest (390.8).

When Florida International picks up over 390.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats