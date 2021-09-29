Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen gets ready to throw his visor after a frustrating moment during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Flgai 092521 Ufvs Tennesseefb 48a

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will test their third-ranked rushing attack against the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 34 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Gators are favored by 8.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 55 points for the outing.

Odds for Florida vs. Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Florida -8.5 55

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points just twice this year.

Kentucky's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 67 points per game, 12.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.4 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 3.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

So far this year Florida has two wins against the spread.

The Gators have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Gators put up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats allow (17.8).

Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.8 points.

The Gators average 540.8 yards per game, 280.8 more yards than the 260.0 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

When Florida picks up over 260.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Wildcats average 11.2 more points per game (31.0) than the Gators surrender (19.8).

When Kentucky puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats collect 440.3 yards per game, 94.5 more yards than the 345.8 the Gators give up.

In games that Kentucky picks up over 345.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (3).

Season Stats