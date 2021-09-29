Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Andrew Parchment (7) scores a touchdown. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville 009

The Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The over/under is set at 52 points for the outing.

Odds for Florida State vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -4.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have scored at least 52 points only twice this year.

Syracuse's games have gone over 52 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

Seminoles games this season feature an average total of 59.1 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52 total in this game is 1.5 points above the 50.5 average total in Orange games this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread once this year.

The Seminoles have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Seminoles rack up 5.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Orange allow (17.8).

Florida State is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.8 points.

The Seminoles collect 125.5 more yards per game (386.8) than the Orange allow per matchup (261.3).

Florida State is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team amasses over 261.3 yards.

This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 11 times, eight more than the Orange's takeaways (3).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has three wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Orange have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this season have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Orange score just 1.3 fewer points per game (30.5) than the Seminoles allow (31.8).

The Orange collect 22.7 fewer yards per game (392.3) than the Seminoles give up per outing (415.0).

The Orange have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats