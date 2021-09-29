MWC opponents square off when the No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . Fresno State is favored by 10 points. The contest's over/under is 65.5.
Odds for Fresno State vs. Hawaii
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-10
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 65.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 54 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 61.5, 4.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .
- The 65.5 over/under in this game is 0.7 points above the 64.8 average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Fresno State has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 42.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (32.4).
- Fresno State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.4 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 98.6 more yards per game (522.4) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (423.8).
- In games that Fresno State amasses more than 423.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (10).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Hawaii has two wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Rainbow Warriors average 6.4 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs give up (21.6).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.6 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors collect 118.0 more yards per game (431.4) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (313.4).
- Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 313.4 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (7).
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Hawaii
42.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.4
522.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.4
313.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.8
9
Giveaways
11
7
Takeaways
10