MWC opponents square off when the No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . Fresno State is favored by 10 points. The contest's over/under is 65.5.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -10 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 65.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.

This contest's total is 11.5 points greater than the 54 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 61.5, 4.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .

The 65.5 over/under in this game is 0.7 points above the 64.8 average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Bulldogs rack up 42.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (32.4).

Fresno State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.4 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 98.6 more yards per game (522.4) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup (423.8).

In games that Fresno State amasses more than 423.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (10).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Hawaii has two wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 10 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 6.4 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs give up (21.6).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 118.0 more yards per game (431.4) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (313.4).

Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 313.4 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (7).

Season Stats