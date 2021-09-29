Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) fights off a tackle from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (13) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the seventh-ranked run defense will host the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the eighth-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Razorbacks are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 48.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -18.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in three of four games this season.

Arkansas' games have gone over 48.5 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's total is 29.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 28.2 points above the 20.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 27.5 more points per game (42) than the Razorbacks surrender (14.5).

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 14.5 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 187.2 more yards per game (454.5) than the Razorbacks allow per matchup (267.3).

In games that Georgia totals more than 267.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' four games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Razorbacks score 35.8 points per game, 30.0 more than the Bulldogs give up (5.8).

Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 5.8 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 480 yards per game, 294.7 more yards than the 185.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 185.3 yards.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats