The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The game has an over/under of 65.5 points.

Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Southern -2 65.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 65.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.3 points per game, 17.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 76.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.8 more than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 51.7, 13.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 62.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

So far this year Georgia Southern has one win against the spread.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Eagles average 25.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Red Wolves surrender (42.3).

The Eagles average 209.0 fewer yards per game (360.8), than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (569.8).

The Eagles have three giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have eight takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 2 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Red Wolves put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 34.0 the Eagles give up.

When Arkansas State scores more than 34.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves rack up 39.8 fewer yards per game (455.0) than the Eagles give up (494.8).

In games that Arkansas State totals more than 494.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).

