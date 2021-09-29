The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are slight, 2-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The game has an over/under of 65.5 points.
Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia Southern
-2
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 65.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.
- Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 65.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 48.3 points per game, 17.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 76.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.8 more than the 65.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Eagles games this season is 51.7, 13.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 62.7 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- So far this year Georgia Southern has one win against the spread.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Eagles average 25.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Red Wolves surrender (42.3).
- The Eagles average 209.0 fewer yards per game (360.8), than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (569.8).
- The Eagles have three giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have eight takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia Southern at SISportsbook.
Arkansas State Stats and Trends
- Arkansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 2 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Red Wolves put up 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 34.0 the Eagles give up.
- When Arkansas State scores more than 34.0 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Red Wolves rack up 39.8 fewer yards per game (455.0) than the Eagles give up (494.8).
- In games that Arkansas State totals more than 494.8 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia Southern
|Stats
|Arkansas State
16.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
360.8
Avg. Total Yards
455.0
494.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
569.8
3
Giveaways
6
0
Takeaways
8