The Green Bay Packers (2-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Steelers

Favorite Spread Total Packers -6.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 45.5 points just two times this year.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.4, is 6.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is the same as this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Thus far this year Green Bay has two wins against the spread.

The Packers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Packers put up just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers give up (22).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22 points.

The Packers average 53 fewer yards per game (301.7) than the Steelers allow per matchup (354.7).

The Packers have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (2).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Steelers average 16.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Packers give up (27.7).

The Steelers rack up just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).

In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, Packers home games average 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

