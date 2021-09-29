The Green Bay Packers (2-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.
Odds for Packers vs. Steelers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Packers
-6.5
45.5
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 45.5 points just two times this year.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.4, is 6.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is the same as this game's over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Thus far this year Green Bay has two wins against the spread.
- The Packers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Packers put up just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers give up (22).
- Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22 points.
- The Packers average 53 fewer yards per game (301.7) than the Steelers allow per matchup (354.7).
- The Packers have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (2).
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This season, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.
- The Steelers average 16.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Packers give up (27.7).
- The Steelers rack up just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers allow (321.3).
- In games that Pittsburgh churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This season the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, Packers home games average 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
- The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
