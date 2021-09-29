Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) loses control of the ball while being sacked during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4). The contest has a 55-point over/under.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -11 55

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have combined for 55 points just two times this season.

Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, five less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Fighting Illini put up 20 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 49ers allow per contest (24.3).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Fighting Illini average 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the 49ers give up per outing (433.3).

The Fighting Illini have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This season the 49ers average 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini allow (26.8).

When Charlotte scores more than 26.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini allow.

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 448.2 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats