The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4). The contest has a 55-point over/under.
Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-11
55
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois and its opponents have combined for 55 points just two times this season.
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, five less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Fighting Illini put up 20 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 49ers allow per contest (24.3).
- Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Fighting Illini average 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the 49ers give up per outing (433.3).
- The Fighting Illini have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This season the 49ers average 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini allow (26.8).
- When Charlotte scores more than 26.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini allow.
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 448.2 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Charlotte
20
Avg. Points Scored
30
26.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
337.8
Avg. Total Yards
446.8
448.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.3
5
Giveaways
4
8
Takeaways
5