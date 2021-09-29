September 29, 2021
BETTING
Illinois vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) loses control of the ball while being sacked during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) are double-digit, 11-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4). The contest has a 55-point over/under.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Illinois vs Charlotte Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois

-11

55

Over/Under Insights

  • Illinois and its opponents have combined for 55 points just two times this season.
  • Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, five less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.
  • The Fighting Illini and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 0.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Illinois Stats and Trends

  • Illinois has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Fighting Illini put up 20 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 49ers allow per contest (24.3).
  • Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
  • The Fighting Illini average 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the 49ers give up per outing (433.3).
  • The Fighting Illini have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Illinois at SISportsbook.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

  • Charlotte has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
  • This season the 49ers average 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini allow (26.8).
  • When Charlotte scores more than 26.8 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 448.2 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

IllinoisStatsCharlotte

20

Avg. Points Scored

30

26.8

Avg. Points Allowed

24.3

337.8

Avg. Total Yards

446.8

448.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

433.3

5

Giveaways

4

8

Takeaways

5