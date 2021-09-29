Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 3.5-point favorites on the road at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium against the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, October 1, 2021. Both teams have solid defenses, with the Hawkeyes third in points per game allowed, and the Terrapins eighth. The point total is set at 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -3.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

In 75% of Maryland's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 47.5.

The two teams combine to average 66.1 points per game, 18.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 22.2 points greater than the 25.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Friday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 13.5 points below the 61 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in four opportunities.

The Hawkeyes put up 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins allow (14.3).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 14.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 23 fewer yards per game (293), than the Terrapins give up per matchup (316).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Maryland's games this season have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

The Terrapins put up 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (11).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 11 points.

The Terrapins average 247.8 more yards per game (519.3) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (271.5).

In games that Maryland totals more than 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Terrapins have four turnovers, five fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats