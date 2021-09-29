Sep 25, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Joe Scates (9) is unable to catch a pass in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) are 34-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 57.5.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -34 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 10.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 57.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

Cyclones games have an average total of 48.0 points this season, 9.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cyclones average 27.5 points per game, 12.5 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per outing (40.0).

The Cyclones average 411.5 yards per game, 65.0 fewer yards than the 476.5 the Jayhawks allow per contest.

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 476.5 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this year.

Kansas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This season the Jayhawks put up just 2.0 more points per game (19.8) than the Cyclones allow (17.8).

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 17.8 points.

The Jayhawks collect 123.3 more yards per game (338.3) than the Cyclones give up (215.0).

When Kansas amasses more than 215.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jayhawks have three giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have four takeaways .

Season Stats