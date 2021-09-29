Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) are one-touchdown underdogs on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2). The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7 54.5

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 53 points per game, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chiefs games have an average total of 54.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is winless against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Chiefs rack up 9.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles surrender (21.3).

When Kansas City scores more than 21.3 points, it is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 413 yards per game, 97.7 more yards than the 315.3 the Eagles give up per contest.

In games that Kansas City totals over 315.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has covered the spread one time this season.

Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles score 21.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the Chiefs give up (31.7).

The Eagles collect 376.3 yards per game, 53.7 fewer yards than the 430 the Chiefs allow.

The Eagles have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (4).

Home and road insights

This season, Eagles home games average 49.0 points, 5.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Chiefs away games this season average 53.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

