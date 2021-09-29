Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis speaks with quarterback Dustin Crum (7) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at Dix Stadium. Bowling Green is a 16.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 56.

Odds for Kent State vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -16.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this year.

Bowling Green has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to score 39.8 points per game, 16.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 10.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 56 over/under in this game is 5.6 points higher than the 50.4 average total in Falcons games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread one time this year.

This season, the Golden Flashes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Golden Flashes rack up 23.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Falcons surrender per matchup (20.0).

The Golden Flashes average 117.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Falcons give up per matchup (322.0).

In games that Kent State picks up more than 322.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's four games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Falcons have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this season have not gone over the total in four opportunities.

This season the Falcons put up 13.0 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Golden Flashes give up (29.5).

The Falcons collect 189.0 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Golden Flashes allow per outing (455.8).

The Falcons have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats