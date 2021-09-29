Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) are 4-point underdogs as they look to extend their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The over/under for the contest is set at 52.5.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -4 52.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 52.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this year.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

Monday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 52.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.5 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 51.5, 1.0 point fewer than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Chargers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).

The Chargers average 39 more yards per game (394.7) than the Raiders allow per contest (355.7).

In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 355.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Raiders covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Raiders average 10 more points per game (30) than the Chargers give up (20).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 20 points.

The Raiders rack up 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers give up per matchup (371.7).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up more than 371.7 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

Chargers home games this season average 55.0 total points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (52.5).

Raiders away games this season average 46.5 total points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

