The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take the field as 4.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are riding three-game winning streaks. The total is 54.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Favorite Spread Total Rams -4.5 54.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points just once this year.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 66 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 4.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5 total in this game is 2.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Thus far this year Los Angeles has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Rams won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

The Rams put up 31.7 points per game, 10 more than the Cardinals surrender per outing (21.7).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Rams collect 45.3 more yards per game (388) than the Cardinals allow per outing (342.7).

When Los Angeles churns out over 342.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Rams have two turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (7).

Cardinals stats and trends

Thus far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals score 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams give up (20.7).

Arizona is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Cardinals average 61.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Rams give up (370.7).

When Arizona piles up over 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Rams home games average 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Away from home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

