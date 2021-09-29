Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt foes at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is a 12.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 53.

Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -12.5 53

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 53 points only two times this season.

South Alabama's games have yet to go over 53 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53 over/under in this game is 3.8 points above the 49.2 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread one time this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 12.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 30.5 points per game, 14.8 more than the Jaguars allow per outing (15.7).

Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 15.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 423.0 yards per game, 132.3 more yards than the 290.7 the Jaguars allow per outing.

In games that Louisiana amasses more than 290.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have three turnovers, four fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (7).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has covered the spread once this year.

South Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Jaguars score 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (24.0).

When South Alabama records more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jaguars rack up 54.0 fewer yards per game (358.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (412.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats