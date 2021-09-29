SEC opponents square off when the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. LSU is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in this game.
Odds for LSU vs. Auburn
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-3.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in three of four games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.5, is 24.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.2 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The LSU Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Auburn Tigers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year LSU has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the LSU Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The LSU Tigers average 34.5 points per game, 19.0 more than the Auburn Tigers give up per outing (15.5).
- When LSU puts up more than 15.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The LSU Tigers rack up 378.0 yards per game, 92.0 more yards than the 286.0 the Auburn Tigers give up per contest.
- When LSU churns out over 286.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the LSU Tigers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have takeaways (4).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- This season the Auburn Tigers average 21.2 more points per game (44.0) than the LSU Tigers surrender (22.8).
- Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Auburn Tigers average 138.8 more yards per game (484.3) than the LSU Tigers allow (345.5).
- In games that Auburn totals more than 345.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year the Auburn Tigers have three turnovers, three fewer than the LSU Tigers have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|Auburn
34.5
Avg. Points Scored
44.0
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
15.5
378.0
Avg. Total Yards
484.3
345.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
286.0
3
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
4