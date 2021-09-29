Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents square off when the LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. LSU is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in this game.

Odds for LSU vs. Auburn

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.5, is 24.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 38.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.2 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The LSU Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Auburn Tigers games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

Thus far this year LSU has two wins against the spread.

This season, the LSU Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The LSU Tigers average 34.5 points per game, 19.0 more than the Auburn Tigers give up per outing (15.5).

When LSU puts up more than 15.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The LSU Tigers rack up 378.0 yards per game, 92.0 more yards than the 286.0 the Auburn Tigers give up per contest.

When LSU churns out over 286.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the LSU Tigers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have takeaways (4).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Auburn Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This season the Auburn Tigers average 21.2 more points per game (44.0) than the LSU Tigers surrender (22.8).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Auburn Tigers average 138.8 more yards per game (484.3) than the LSU Tigers allow (345.5).

In games that Auburn totals more than 345.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Auburn Tigers have three turnovers, three fewer than the LSU Tigers have takeaways (6).

Season Stats