The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 10-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 66 points.

Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10 66

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have scored at least 66 points or more only once this year.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 66 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 3.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.7 fewer than the 66 total in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 53.9 points per game, 12.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66 total in this game is 9.3 points above the 56.7 average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

So far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Thundering Herd are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on all four set point totals.

The Thundering Herd rack up 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders give up (29.8).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 29.8 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 135.0 more yards per game (552.0) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (417.0).

Marshall is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 417.0 yards.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Blue Raiders' takeaways (8).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread this year.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 6.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.5).

Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 78.0 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (426.0).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats