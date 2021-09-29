The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) are 11.5-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The over/under is 60 for the game.
Odds for Memphis vs. Temple
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-11.5
60
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points just two times this season.
- Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 61.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.8 more than the 60 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 64.8, 4.8 points more than Saturday's total of 60.
- The 60 total in this game is 5.8 points above the 54.2 average total in Owls games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Tigers rack up 39 points per game, nine more than the Owls give up per contest (30).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30 points.
- The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls give up per matchup (276.5).
- In games that Memphis amasses more than 276.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (4).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Owls average 25.8 points per game, six fewer than the Tigers surrender (31.8).
- Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.
- The Owls average 128.5 fewer yards per game (333) than the Tigers give up per contest (461.5).
- The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Temple
39
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
30
477.8
Avg. Total Yards
333
461.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
276.5
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4