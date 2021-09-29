Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) are 11.5-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The over/under is 60 for the game.

Odds for Memphis vs. Temple

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -11.5 60

Over/Under Insights

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points just two times this season.

Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 61.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.8 more than the 60 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 64.8, 4.8 points more than Saturday's total of 60.

The 60 total in this game is 5.8 points above the 54.2 average total in Owls games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers rack up 39 points per game, nine more than the Owls give up per contest (30).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30 points.

The Tigers rack up 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls give up per matchup (276.5).

In games that Memphis amasses more than 276.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (4).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls average 25.8 points per game, six fewer than the Tigers surrender (31.8).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Owls average 128.5 fewer yards per game (333) than the Tigers give up per contest (461.5).

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats