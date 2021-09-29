Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are an underdog by just 2 points as they aim to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The game has a 43-point over/under.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -2 43

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have scored at least 43 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in two games this season.

Sunday's total is 9.3 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 54 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11 more than the 43 total in this contest.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.5, 2.5 points more than Sunday's total of 43.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Dolphins put up 15 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts surrender per contest (26.7).

The Dolphins average 105 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts allow per matchup (373.3).

This year, the Dolphins have four turnovers, two fewer than the Colts have takeaways (6).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Colts have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Colts score 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).

The Colts rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (315) than the Dolphins give up (401.3).

This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Colts away games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).

