The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are an underdog by just 2 points as they aim to stop a three-game slide in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The game has a 43-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dolphins
-2
43
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have scored at least 43 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's total is 9.3 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 54 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 11 more than the 43 total in this contest.
- The average total in Dolphins games this season is 45.5, 2.5 points more than Sunday's total of 43.
- The 48.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- So far this year Miami has two wins against the spread.
- Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Dolphins put up 15 points per game, 11.7 fewer than the Colts surrender per contest (26.7).
- The Dolphins average 105 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts allow per matchup (373.3).
- This year, the Dolphins have four turnovers, two fewer than the Colts have takeaways (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Colts.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the Colts have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Colts score 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins allow (27.3).
- The Colts rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (315) than the Dolphins give up (401.3).
- This year the Colts have three turnovers, two fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (5).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- Colts away games this season average 47.0 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.