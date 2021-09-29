The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

A pair of the nation's most prolific passing offenses square off when the Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 25th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 1 passing offense, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Miami -5 62

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more just one time this season.

Virginia's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.

Thursday's total is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 57.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 62-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 64.2 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Hurricanes rack up 31.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the Cavaliers allow per outing (27.5).

The Hurricanes rack up 455.0 yards per game, 32.0 more yards than the 423.0 the Cavaliers allow per outing.

In games that Miami piles up more than 423.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (3).

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Cavaliers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Cavaliers average 9.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (26.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 26.3 points.

The Cavaliers average 545.3 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 369.8 the Hurricanes give up.

Virginia is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 369.8 yards.

This season the Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (3).

