A pair of the nation's most prolific passing offenses square off when the Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) take college football's 25th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 1 passing offense, on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 62.
Odds for Miami vs. Virginia
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-5
62
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more just one time this season.
- Virginia's games have gone over 62 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Thursday's total is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.
- The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 57.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 62-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 64.2 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Hurricanes rack up 31.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the Cavaliers allow per outing (27.5).
- The Hurricanes rack up 455.0 yards per game, 32.0 more yards than the 423.0 the Cavaliers allow per outing.
- In games that Miami piles up more than 423.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (3).
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- This season, the Cavaliers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Cavaliers average 9.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (26.3).
- Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 26.3 points.
- The Cavaliers average 545.3 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 369.8 the Hurricanes give up.
- Virginia is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 369.8 yards.
- This season the Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Virginia
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
455.0
Avg. Total Yards
545.3
369.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.0
7
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
3