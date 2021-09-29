Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a tight game between MAC opponents when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Central Michigan is a 1-point underdogs. The point total is set at 56 for the contest.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1 56

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

In 75% of Central Michigan's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.

The two teams combine to average 53.3 points per game, 2.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.6 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The RedHawks have been favored by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the RedHawks average 4.5 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Chippewas surrender (27.5).

The RedHawks rack up 343.5 yards per game, 31.0 fewer yards than the 374.5 the Chippewas allow per matchup.

The RedHawks have four giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have four takeaways .

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Central Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Chippewas score 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the RedHawks allow.

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas collect 111.0 more yards per game (468.3) than the RedHawks allow (357.3).

When Central Michigan totals over 357.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats