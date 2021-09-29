Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) jogs off the field during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as a 10.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 64 points.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -10.5 64

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in a game this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77, is 13.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.3 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 11.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64 over/under in this game is 6.5 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Spartans rack up 35.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (30.7).

When Michigan State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up only 13.8 more yards per game (453.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (439.7).

When Michigan State amasses over 439.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

So far this season Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers put up 41.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the Spartans allow (18.0).

Western Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.0 points.

The Hilltoppers average 507.3 yards per game, 111.3 more yards than the 396.0 the Spartans give up.

When Western Kentucky picks up more than 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers have two giveaways this season, while the Spartans have seven takeaways .

