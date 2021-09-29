The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as a 10.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 64 points.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-10.5
64
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in a game this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77, is 13.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.3 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- Spartans games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 11.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64 over/under in this game is 6.5 points higher than the 57.5 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has covered the spread two times this year.
- This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Spartans rack up 35.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Hilltoppers give up per outing (30.7).
- When Michigan State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Spartans rack up only 13.8 more yards per game (453.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (439.7).
- When Michigan State amasses over 439.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over three times, while the Hilltoppers have forced three.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- So far this season Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.
- The Hilltoppers put up 41.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the Spartans allow (18.0).
- Western Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.0 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 507.3 yards per game, 111.3 more yards than the 396.0 the Spartans give up.
- When Western Kentucky picks up more than 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have two giveaways this season, while the Spartans have seven takeaways .
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.7
18.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
453.5
Avg. Total Yards
507.3
396.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.7
3
Giveaways
2
7
Takeaways
3