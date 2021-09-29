Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) the edge when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri is favored by 3 points. The point total is set at 65 for the game.

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -3 65

Over/Under Insights

Missouri has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65 points only two times this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 74.3 points per game average.

The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 65 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 58.5, 6.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 6.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Tigers score 17.5 more points per game (38.8) than the Volunteers give up (21.3).

Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 158 more yards per game (483) than the Volunteers allow per outing (325).

Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 325 yards.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have five takeaways .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered the spread once this season.

The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This season the Volunteers rack up 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers surrender (32).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 32 points.

The Volunteers rack up 32 fewer yards per game (422.3) than the Tigers allow (454.3).

This year the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, while the Tigers have forced 6 turnovers.

