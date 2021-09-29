Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (3-1) are an overwhelming 19.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2). The over/under is set at 55 for the outing.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total NC State -19.5 55

Over/Under Insights

NC State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in a game this year.

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of four games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.8 points per game, 11.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.7 points more than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 63.5 points, 8.5 more than the set total in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Wolf Pack average 31.8 points per game, comparable to the 33.3 per matchup the Bulldogs allow.

When NC State records more than 33.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 47.2 fewer yards per game (437.8) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (485.0).

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 485.0 yards.

This year, the Wolf Pack have six turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (8).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year the Bulldogs put up 22.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack give up (13.0).

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 13.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 147.2 more yards per game (396.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (249.3).

In games that Louisiana Tech totals more than 249.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have five giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have five takeaways .

