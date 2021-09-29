Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. An over/under of 50 is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -10.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have combined for 50 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Northwestern's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 3.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 37.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.8 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 56.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Nebraska's games this year have yet to go over the total in four opportunities.

This year, the Cornhuskers score 7.6 more points per game (27.6) than the Wildcats allow (20.0).

When Nebraska puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers collect 76.5 more yards per game (473.0) than the Wildcats give up per outing (396.5).

In games that Nebraska amasses more than 396.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread one time this season.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Wildcats score 8.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Cornhuskers surrender (17.2).

Northwestern is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team puts up more than 17.2 points.

The Wildcats collect 58.0 more yards per game (385.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (327.8).

In games that Northwestern totals over 327.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats